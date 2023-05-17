Out and About: Drag Races, Gardening, and SOMT Summer Games

HELENA — In this week's Out and About we're talking about drag races, gardens are good to plant, and the Special Olympics Montana Summer Games return in full.

Helena Valley Timing Association's Spring Drag Races - Rocky Mountain Emergency Services Training Center - 5/21

Just east of the Helena airport, you might hear some roars as the Helena Valley Timing Association kicks off its Spring Drag Race. Races will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets are $5 but kids under 12 can get in for free.

If you have a car you'd like to race, that will cost $40 and inspections will start at 7:30 a.m. with the drivers meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.

Gardenwerks Spring Classes - Gardenwerks - 5/19 to 5/20

With Mother Nature's early spring antics likely out of the way, this weekend might be one of the better opportunities to get a jump start on the garden, and if you're looking to learn a few tips along the way Gardenwerks has a few classes available this weekend.

On Friday, the farm will host itsfertilizer and soil amendments workshop where you can learn how to care for the nutrient level of your garden and what you need to keep your garden growing strong.

If a salsa garden isn't quite your style but potted flowers are, on Saturday the farm will host a class on container flower gardening.

To learn more about the two events above, that information can be found on the Gardenwerks website.

Special Olympics Montana Summer Games - Bozeman - 5/17 to 5/20

For the first time in several years, the Special Olympics Montana Summer Games will return in full with approximately 700 athletes and 180 unified partners set to compete across the weekend. As the games inch closer volunteers to help with scoring, timing, and officiating games to name a few are still needed. To learn about how to become a volunteer and where volunteers are needed, you can find that information on the Special Olympics Montana website.

If there is something you think we missed this week or something you would like to see in this story, please send us an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.