Out and About: Dueling Pianos and Pints for Pitties

HELENA — In this week's Out and About, we look at a long-standing and newer tradition of giving in Helena with the Dueling Pianos Fundraiser and Pints for Pitties.

Dueling Pianos Fundraiser - Best Western Premier Helena - 2/24 and 2/25

The long-standing tradition of a friendly competition combined with a music party returns to Helena pitting non-profits against one another for a good cause. The organizations will face off to see who can sell more tickets and raise the most in song requests to the dueling pianists.

On Friday, it's the Lewis and Clark County Rural Fire Council against the Carroll Saints Athletic Association. On Saturday, it's Impact Montana against Family Promise.

Unfortunately, the event is sold out, but a waitlist is available to see if a table opens up and donations can still be made online or by contacting the organizer on the event website.

Pints for Pitties - Speakeasy 41 - 2/25

All day on Saturday, $1 from each pint sold at Speakeasy 41 will go to the Montana Pittie Project. According to the MPP website, the non-profit, "rescues bully breeds from death row, care for them and find them homes, and engage the hearts and minds of our community to bring about an end to the needless killing of abandoned and abused bully breeds."

The Montana Pittie Project president and board members will be at the event from 5 p.m. until close to meet with the community and help spread the word about their non-profit.

That will do it for this week's edition of out and about, remember if there's something that you think that we missed or something you'd like to see next week, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.