Out and About: East Helena Rodeo and Parade, Shoot for a Cure

HELENA — If you are looking for fun events the weekend of July 8th, you can find it all in this week's Out and About.

Friday, July 8th and Saturday, July 9th - East Helena Rodeo and Parade

In East Helena catch the NRA East Helena Rodeo on Friday, July 8th at 7 p.m. and the events will continue until Saturday at the rodeo grounds. On Saturday head to Main Street for the East Helena Rodeo Parade at 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 9th - Shoot for a Cure Archery Competition

In Townsend on Saturday, head to Huth Ranch to attend the 14th annual Montana Shoot for a Cure 3-D Archery Competition. All of the proceeds for the event will be donated to Saint Jude's Children Hospital and the Ava Nicole Breast Health Fund for Breast Cancer Care in Western Montana. The events will continue until Sunday July 10th.