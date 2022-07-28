Out and About: fairs, rodeos, birds, and backpacks

HELENA — In this week's out and about, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair takes center stage at the Lewis and Clark County fairgrounds.

The Stampede and Fair features a plethora of local eats and a ton of fun for the family, including concerts, 4-H Exhibits, and the PRCA Rodeo. The Last Chance Stampede kicked on July 27 with Randy Hauser and Jimmie Allen kicking up dust as the opening act in the rodeo arena.

The list of events for the 61st annual Last Chance Stampede and Fair can be found on the Lewis and Clark County fairgrounds website.

If you manage to get to bed at a decent time following the fun at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair on Friday night, every Saturday in July and August birders from across the area are welcome to join the Birds and Beasleys bird watching group at 7:30 a.m.

The group meets at the entrance to Birds and Beasleys on the walking mall at 2 S Last Chance Gulch Street. The two-hour excursion is free and open to experienced and novice birders, alike.

While the first day of school may be just over a month away, it's never too early to start your school shopping. Verizon-Cellular Plus in Helena wants to help by giving out free backpacks with school supplies.

No purchase is necessary to get the backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to pick up the backpack from 10 a.m. to noon at 1302 Prospect Avenue while supplies last.

If you have an event you'd like to see featured on out and about, be sure to email us the details to outandabout@ktvh.com