Out and About: Family fun, tractors, trucks, and cornhole for a cause

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, we'll take a look at some fun events in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson counties with a little bit of fun for everyone.

Family Fun Fest

In Helena, Saint Peter's Health and Pacific Source Health Plans will host their annual family fun fest at Centennial Park and the Great Northern Town Center.

The event kicks off with a fun run for over 600 area kids who are signed up, with a warm-up starting at 8:30 a.m. followed by the family activity fair focused on health and wellness. The fair features games, demonstrations, and more.

Truck and Tractor Pull

The event is free, and though regular registration for the race is closed, race day registration is a possibilty starting at 8:30 a.m.

Headed down Highway 12 between Townsend and Toston, Edgewater Farms will host its third annual Truck and Tractor pull. Admission to the event is $10 with gates opening at 3 p.m. and the event firing up at 4 p.m.

The event is open to participation if you think your rig has the chops to handle it.

Cornhole for a Cause

Last, but not least, the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County will hold its 'Cornhole for a Cause' tournament at Jackson Creek Bar and Grille in Montana City.

The double-elimination tournament is $40 to enter for each team of two with proceeds going to the shelter. The event features two divisions with adult and youth brackets and begins at 11 a.m. and is slated to run until 4 p.m.

Online registration for the tournament can be done on the shelter's website or in person before 10:30 a.m.

We hope you found something fun to do this weekend! Remember, if you have an event you'd like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, send us the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.

