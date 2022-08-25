Out and About: Football is back and a music festival for a good cause

HELENA — What else more can we say? Football is back and the Wake the Giant Music Festival gets strumming on Saturday.

Looking at football schedules in the high school ranks, Helena High is the only football team playing a game in the area on Friday night, but Helena Capital, East Helena, Townsend, and Jefferson all hit the ground running on the road.

Helena High vs. Great Falls High, 8/26 at 7 p.m.

The Helena High Bengals and newly minted head coach Dane Broadhead will look to get off on the right foot against the Great Falls High Bison. Broadhead, a Carroll College graduate, has eight years under his belt with the Bengals serving as an assistant coach across various positions. Helena High opened last season in Great Falls against the Bison with a 22-0 win. Tickets for adults at $6, children are $4.

Helena Capital at Bozeman, 8/26 at 7 p.m.

East Helena at Libby, 8/26 at 7 p.m.

Townsend at Thompson Falls, 8/26 at 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Baker (at Lockwood High School), 8/26 at 6 p.m.

Carroll College vs. #18 Montana Western, 8/27 at 1 p.m.

The Carroll College Fighting Saints will also be back in action this weekend as they welcome the Montana Western Bulldogs to town. In their last five meetings, Western is 4-1 against Carroll College.

Though, Carroll fans have quite a bit to be excited about as the Fighting Saints look to capture the Frontier Conference crown this year. Last season, Carroll College's collective margin of defeat across the 6-4 2021 campaign was just 13 points, the Fighting Saints never lost a game by more than one score. Head coach Troy Purcell and the Fighting Saints will look to avenge last year's 26-22 loss when the game kicks off on Saturday. Tickets can be found on the Carroll College athletics website.

Wake the Giant Music Festival, 8/27 at 3 p.m.

If you want the party to keep rolling on Saturday, or you're not much of a football fan, and you can boogie to some local jams for a good cause the Wake the Giant Music Festival is one of the best places to be on Saturday afternoon.

The event takes place at West Mont’s 34-acre Farm & Gardens venue in the Helena valley off of York Road. The Festival will feature local talent and incorporate farm-themed activities and goods. Proceeds from the event will benefit individuals with disabilities. Tickets for the event range from $35 to $70 dollars, and can be found on the Wake the Giant Music Festival Website.

If you have an event you'd like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.