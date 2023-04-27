Out and About: get painted gala, Great Divide pond skim, walk for suicide prevention

HELENA — In this week's out and about you can show your support for suicide prevention at the Tri-County Out of the Darkness walk, see area skiers try to conquer the pool at Great Divide, or get a new work of art that you can wear at the Holter Museum's 'Get Painted Gala'

Tri-County Out of the Darkness Walk - East Helena High School - 4/29 at 12 p.m.

On Saturday, you can show your support for suicide prevention by participating in or donating to the Tri-County Out of the Darkness walk. Registration and donations can be completed on the walk's website.

The event will start with an informative fair that starts at 12 p.m., the walk starts at 1:30 p.m. The event runs in congruence with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Great Divide's Pond Skim - Great Divide Ski Area - 4/29

Also on Saturday, you can watch skiers try to conquer the pool or get soaked, or even try it yourself! The first runs for the pond skim will start at 2 p.m.

There will be live music by the Trust Fund Hippies from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and a barbecue out on the sun deck.

Holter Museum's Get Painted Gala - Helena Civic Center - 4/28 at 5:30 p.m.

Holter’s Get Painted Gala & Art Auction is on Friday, April 28 at the Helena Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. where you can get your clothes painted by local artists at the event and have an original piece of art that you can wear! A familiar face of MTN in the Helena area will be there to get their suit painted. There’s food, drink, and a live auction. Tickets can be purchased online and start at $100.

If there is something that you think we missed, please send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.

