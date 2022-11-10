Out and About: Great Divide opens with job opportunities, food drive for two-legged and four-legged friends

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, Great Divide Ski Area is open and they're looking for people to help out this year, plus the "Fill a Truck, Fill a Pantry," food drive will be taking place at Safeway on N. Montana Ave. on Saturday.

Great Divide Opens, Lift Operator, and Ski Instructor Orientation: 11/12-13

On Wednesday evening, Great Divide Ski Area announced that they will be opening on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. following 46" of snow and successful snowmaking efforts. Good Luck Chairlift and the Backyard rope tow will be operating both days for just $20.

On Saturday, Great Divide will be hosting its Lift Operator orientation, where applicants can learn about becoming a Lift Operator for the ski area. The orientation will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

On Sunday, Great Divide will hold its Snow Sports Instructor orientation, where applicants can inquire about becoming an instructor for the upcoming season, lunch will be provided for this event as well. The orientation will start at 9 a.m. Applications and more information about open positions can be found on the Great Divide website.

"Fill a Truck, Fill a Pantry" Food Drive: 11/12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Safeway (611 N. Montana Avenue)

On Saturday morning, Safeway will be accepting food and pet food donations for Helena Food Share and Pad for Paws in an effort to fill the backs of trucks and fill pantries across the Helena area. The main event will be held at Safeway with music, food, and giveaways, but both Albertsons stores will have onsite stations accepting food and pet food donations.

