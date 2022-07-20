Out and About in Helena: hiking for pride and Sunday morning yoga

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, Montana Pride (formerly Big Sky Pride) took center stage in Helena as members of the LGBTQ+ community gather to celebrate.

Events kicked off on Monday with Queer Game Night, and on Friday, Montana Pride and Prickly Pear Land Trust will hold a Pride Hike and Picnic. The hike will start at 4 p.m. at the Mount Helena parking lot and will be non-strenuous, but hydration and adequate hiking shoes are highly recommended. PPLT will be serving finger foods at the picnic.

More information on the Pride Hike and Picnic and other events can be found on the Montana Pride website.

If hiking isn't your speed, but some light yoga is, you're in luck! At 10 a.m. on Saturday, a yoga session will be held at Pioneer Park behind the Lewis and Clark Library. All skill levels are welcome to join and a $10 donation is suggested for participating.

If you have an event that you would like to see on Out and About, feel free to send us the details about the event to outandabout@ktvh.com.