Out and About: Independent Bookstore Day, Community Resource Day, Tizer Garden Spring Clean-up

HELENA — If you are looking for activities for you and your family the weekend of April 25, this week’s Out and About has you covered.

Independent Bookstore Day – April 30

If you are looking for a headstart to your summer reading list stop by an independent bookstore like Reading Leaves in Townsend or Montana Book Company in Helena on Saturday April 30

Reading Leaves will have a raffle off an Xbox S, an unicorn storytime complete with cupcakes and tea. The store will has been hosting a storytime with four local authors.

Find more about Reading Leaves' event here.

Montana Book Company will have free items at the door, top of the hour quiz with giveaways, and at the end of the day an author event with Poet Laureat ML Smoker and co-author Natalie Peeterse for their first graphic novel Thunderous.

Read more about Montana Book Company's event here.

Community Resource Fair – April 30

35 different local groups will be in one location to help with everything from child care to disaster readiness at the Helena Middle School Gym.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can get more information about the fair here.

Tizer Garden Volunteer Spring Cleanup – April 30 and April 31

Tizer Gardens is in need of volunteers to help with their spring cleaning, and help a Jefferson County community staple kickstart their season.

Tizer Gardens is offering free lunch to volunteers willing to help with cleaning, be sure to bring gloves and organizers have shovels.

You can learn more about the event here.