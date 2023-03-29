Out and About: Int'l culture event, art and craft show, and MMA at the Civic Center

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About the Holter Museum and Helena College will host a free day of fun with its International Cultural Event, the 37th annual Spring Art and Craft show and Mountain Force 35 will take over the Helena Civic Center.

International Cultural Event - Holter Museum of Art - 4/1 at 12 p.m.

Helena College and the Holter Museum of Art will host a day of free fun for the whole family featuring a dance performance and lesson by Corinne de Bock, a professional dancer from Naples, Italy; a traditional Chinese craft led by Montana artist Barbara Morrison; and a calligraphy lesson with Suhan Chen. Snacks and candies will be provided.

37th Annual Art and Craft Show - Helena Civic Center - 4/1 at 9 a.m.

The 37th Annual Spring Art & Craft show will feature over 90 vendors with unique handmade items in the Helena Civic Center Ballroom. Admission into the event is $5, and kids 12 and under get in free. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain Force 35 - Helena Civic Center - 4/1 at 7 p.m.

Just a few hours later at the Civic Center, Mountain Force 35 will take center stage featuring professional and amateur MMA fighters from all over the region and the country. Tickets start at $30 with the event kicking off at 7 p.m.

