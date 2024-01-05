Out and About: Learn about scuba diving in Montana

MISSOULA — Montana is known for its winter activities, skiing, and snowboarding but what about scuba diving?

We have plenty to keep us occupied, but maybe a few things that don’t come to mind, scuba diving and snorkeling.

MTN News headed over to Missoula Scuba and Snorkel to learn all about how you can scuba dive right here in Montana.

Located downtown, Missoula Scuba and Snorkel has everything you need to become a certified scuba diver.

Once that happens, you’re ready to dive -- not just here in Montana but around the world.

“We do everything from certifications from top to bottom from just trying it all the way through professional,” explained Missoula Scuba and Snorkel’s Marc Dean. “We take people all over the state on different scuba local trips and we also do a lot of international trips as well.”

Along with having fun and going on adventures, Missoula Scuba and Snorkel also helps to keep our lakes clean and clear.

Back in 2022, they teamed up with a group of divers to make a big impact on Flathead Lake.

“Thirty six divers just volunteered to come out, then we went to Polson and took out over 900 pounds of trash,” Dean said. “Yeah, we think it’s our pristine Flathead Lake but there is quite a bit more that’s been down there for quite a few years. Two years ago, we went over to Blue Bay and took over 1,000 pounds of trash out.”

Learn more about Missoula Scuba and Snorkel by sending an email to info@missoulascuba.com.