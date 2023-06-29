Out and About: Lincoln Rodeo and Fourth of July festivities

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, the Lincoln Rodeo kicks up the dust and fireworks will fly for the Fourth of July.

Lincoln Rodeo - July 1 and 2 at 1 p.m. - Lincoln Rodeo Grounds

On Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln, the longstanding Lincoln Open Rodeo will open the gates for rodeo fans, young and old. The rodeo will feature staple events along with the famous Ring of Fire. Tickets for adults are $10, kids ages 6 to 12 will be $5 and kids under five can get in free. Tickets can be bought at the gate, but only cash is accepted.

Old Glory Flag July 4th Celebration - July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. - Centennial Park

Tuesday is Independence Day and in celebration, the Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Flag Landmark Committee will host the Old Glory Flag celebration at Centennial Park in Helena. The free, family-friendly event will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration - East Helena

After dark on Tuesday, well it won't stay dark for long as the Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration will light the night sky across East Helena. Grab a chair, snacks, friends, or family, and enjoy the show from wherever you at as long as you're pointed in the right direction.

