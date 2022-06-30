Out and About: Lincoln Rodeo, Car show, Fourth of July events

LINCOLN — Community events for the weekend of Friday, July 1st through Monday, July 4th.

Lincoln 70th Annual Rodeo - Saturday July 2nd until Sunday July 3rd

In Lincoln, the 70th annual Rodeo begins on Saturday July 2nd with the parade that begins at 11 am, and the rodeo events begin on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Blast from the Past Car Show and Drag Races - Friday July 1st until Sunday July 3rd

The 17th annual Blast from the Past Car Show and Drag Races begin with live music and food at Steffano's in Helena on Friday July 1st. The Car Show will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Broadwater Park on July 2nd, and the Drag Races start at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Fire Training Center.

Fourth of July Events - Monday July 4th

Celebrate Independence Day at Centennial Park in Helena with the Capital City 4th of July Celebration. There will be food, and a presentation of the Old Glory Flag that will be flown in by DNRC pilots and raised by Boy Scout Troop #214.

End the night with the Prickly Pear Community Fireworks in East Helena once the sun sets.