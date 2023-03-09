Out and About: Made in Montana Tradeshow headlines Helena events

HELENA — In this week's edition of out and about, the Made in Montana Tradeshow makes its return to Helena, Windsor Ballroom is hosting Montana comedians and the 11th annual Foul Weather Bow Shoot

Made in Montana Tradeshow - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds - 3/11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Made in Montana Tradeshow hits Helena this weekend and opens to the public on Saturday featuring over 100 vendors from all across the treasure state. The event is free to the public at the Lewis and Clark County fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 am to 5 p.m. selling their little piece of Big Sky Country.

Comedy at Windsor Ball Room - 3/10 at 7 p.m.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., 302 Comedy is hosting a show at the Windsor Ballroom in Helena. The event Hosted by Kaiser Leib, will feature performances by Bozeman's Alex Kaufmann, as well as Helena's Kev Hamm. Tickets can be found on the event's Facebook page and cost $20.

11th annual Foul Weather Bow Shoot - Hellgate Gulch on 3/11

On Saturday, the Rocky Mountain Elk Hunters will be holding its 11th annual Foul Weather Bow Shoot on the east side of Canyon Ferry. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and costs $20 for adults, $15 for juniors ages 12-17, and is free for kids.

If there's something you think that we missed or something you'd like to see in next week's edition, please send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.