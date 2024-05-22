Out and About: Memorial Day Weekend

From the annual East Helena Memorial Day Parade to the debut of ExplorationWorks’ new exhibit, here are some of the events happening near Helena this week.

Those traveling this weekend will also see an increased law enforcement presence to prevent drunk driving and people are urged to be safe and wear a life jacket when out on the water.

Gates of the Mountains Boating Tours return

Gates of the Mountains boating tours open for the season on Saturday, May 25. The century-old attraction along the Missouri River and Holter Lake teaches passengers about the history of the Gates of the Mountains and how Lewis and Clark explored the same waterway.

New ExplorationWorks Exhibit

ExplorationWorks is debuting its new exhibit on Saturday, May 25 called Geared Up: The Science of Bikes. Visitors will learn how bikes work, the history behind them and how the machines have impacted society.

Sasquatch Hunt

Also on Saturday, May 25, Sasquatch has been sighted near Tings Tavern in Jefferson City. This adult only event will have hunters searching for the elusive creature on private property. Survival kits will be provided but the event is limited to the first 500 hunters who sign up.

East Helena Memorial Day Parade

The annual East Helena Memorial Day parade is on Monday, May 27. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the VFW Cory-Dullum Post 10010 at 117 W. Main St. and proceed east to the Servicemembers Monument in Main Street Park where the Memorial Day ceremony will be held.