Out and About: Montana Pride, East Helena Smoke Show, and Montana Brewers Summer Rendezvous

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, Montana Pride celebrates 30 years, the East Helena Smoke Show marks a first for barbecue in Helena, and the Montana Brewers Summer Rendezvous pours up.

Montana Pride - 7/30 to 8/6 - Downtown Helena

This year Montana Pride celebrates its 30th anniversary. Events range from Queer Bingo, the Montana Pride Parade, and various shows across the weekend. The full list of events can be found on the Montana Pride website.

East Helena Smoke Show - 8/5 and 8/6 - Missouri River Brewing Company

This weekend in East Helena, you can get a taste of some of the best barbecue the Treasure State has to offer at the East Helena Smoke Show. The event is the first Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned BBQ event in the greater Helena area. It is a "Master Series" event where Chicken, Pork Ribs, Pork Butt, and Brisket will be judged, with cash prizes up to $1,000. Proceeds will go to Impact Montana to support service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Setup and live music will be held on 8/5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The competition will be held on 8/6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.