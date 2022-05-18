Out and About: MT VA 100th anniversary, Cornhole and Silent Auction

HELENA — It's time for this week's out and about, with fun ideas for you and your family in the tri-county area this weekend.

100th Anniversary of MT VA Hospital - May 20th

The Montana VA Hospital at Fort Harrison is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Friday. You can tour the campus on the helena tour train, get a check up at a health fair and see an emergency services parade... It all starts at 10 a-m at the Parade Grounds.

Rodney Street Block Party - May 21st

The Rodney Street Block Party is to raise money for the mural project and starts at 10 Saturday morning with an adopt-a-planter event followed by more art and music throughout the day.

Wildflower Walk - May 21st

If you looking to get out of town why not take in the Wildflower Walk at the Mount Helena Trailhead at 11 a-m with the Helena's Young Professionals.

Cornhole and Silent Auction - May 21st

In Broadwater County, a cornhole and silent auction is being held to help Melinda Miller with hospital bills from a back injury and post-covid treatment. The fundraiser begins at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

