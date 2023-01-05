Out and About: New Years fitness resolution

HELENA — We at Montana Television Network hope you are having a fantastic start to 2023, and with the turning of the calendar come New Year's resolutions.

It's safe to say that some are hoping to get in better shape in 2023, and congratulations on taking that first step, but there will come a time when tossing weights in the gym or running on a treadmill can become monotonous. That's why this week's edition of out and about is focused on things to do that will get you moving out and about.

Ice Skating

With a few skating areas around Helena, ice skating is a great way to get moving. Memorial Park Ice Rink opened a few days before Christmas and is an inexpensive way to switch up an exercise routine. Admission is just $2.50 for adults and $2.00 for children with skate rental included. However, rental skates are limited so it may be wise to bring your own.

Hiking

Another way to get a workout outdoors is by going for a hike. However, trail conditions are very different compared to the spring and summer so please be careful when ascending and descending trails. Even though it may be cooler and you may sweat less than normal, pack hydration and snacks to bring along.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Another way to get a workout in is by skiing or snowboarding, and Great Divide Ski Area is adding a wrinkle of fun every Sunday in January with the hill's 'Hunt for the Golden Boot' where skiers and snowboarders can search for a golden boot that will be on or near a trail within Great Divide's boundaries. There's no extra fee associated with it, all you will need is a yearly pass or a lift ticket for that day to participate. Clues on where to find the boot will come out every hour, and whoever find's the boot can bring it to the ticket office for a prize.

If there's something that you think we missed or something you'd like to see in next week's edition, be sure to send us the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.