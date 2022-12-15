Out and About: night, light drives, night fights, free meals!

HELENA — Confused about the headline? Me too, and I wrote it. Nevertheless, onward we go into this week's edition of out and about where we're taking a look at a chance to meet members of the Helena Indian Alliance over a meal, amateur and pro-MMA bouts, and the Helena Holiday Cruise.

Community Holiday Meal by Helena Indian Alliance - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on 12/15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Friday, the Helena Indian Alliance will be hosting its annual community holiday meal as they whip up a feast that's free for all to eat. The event is open to the public and will give the public an opportunity to learn about the Helena Indian Alliance and the nonprofit's mission while spending time with the community.

Mountain Force 34 - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on 12/16 at 7 p.m.

Just under 24 hours after the Helena Indian Alliance's holiday meal, the Fairgrounds will look completely different as the bell rings to start Mountain Force 34. The event will feature several Helena fighters like Taj Rae, Nate Schellhardt, Josh Osso, and Josh Mace. Tickets start at $30 for the 13-fight card.

Helena Holiday Cruise - 12/16 and 12/17

Who doesn't love Christmas lights? The third annual Helena Holiday Cruise will be caroling all the way around Helena. Tickets are $50 per vehicle and include a map of the lights, an ornament, a thermos of hot chocolate or apple cider, and kettle corn. Proceeds from the event benefit the Helena Area Community Foundation.

