Out and About: Oktoberfest, spooky movies, and salsa dancing

HELENA — In this week's edition of out and about a new Helena event is kicking off, a Helena staple is revitalizing some scary movies, and a chance to brush up those dance moves will be available.

Queen City Oktoberfest at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds - 10/14 at 2 p.m. and 10/15 at 9 a.m.

This weekend at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, the first ever Queen City Oktoberfest kicks off. The event will be filled with food, beer, two nights of rodeo, a car show on Saturday, plenty of live musical acts and performances, as well as an art and craft expo. It seems like there's a little bit, or a lotta bit, of fun for everyone this weekend.

Tickets for individual days start at $5 for kids, $10 for adults. The full schedule of events can be found on the Queen City Oktoberfest website.

Classic Halloween Movies at Helena Avenue Theatres - Fridays and Saturdays in October

If you're interested in the scary side of October, look no further as the Helena Avenue Theatre is featuring classic Halloween movies in the early to mid-20th century movie house style. Tickets for each show are $5 and can be bought at the Theatre, the full schedule of movies can be found on the Helena Avenue Theatre website.

Salsa Dance Workshop at REDS Dance Studio - 10/15 at 7:30 p.m.

Sometimes you feel the urge to dance, but if you have two left feet and want to learn from experienced dancers, REDS Dance Studio in Helena will be hosting a Salsa dance workshop on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. followed by social dancing. The event is $15 for solo dancers and $25 for couples, and will take place at 406 Movement Studio at 109 E. 6th Avenue in Helena. Tickets can be purchased online on the REDS Dance Studio website.

That will do it for this week, if you have an event that you'd like to see in this story or next week, be sure to send us all the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.

