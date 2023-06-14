Out and About: Poker run to support Nat'l Guard family programs, free fishing for Father's Day, and more

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About we'll take a look at a poker run that's being held to benefit National Guard family support programs, the Wild West Cowboy supper for Wild About Cats, and a free fishing weekend for Father's Day.

10th annual Poker Run to benefit National Guard family support programs - American Legion Post 2 - Saturday (6/17) at 8 a.m.

On Saturday morning, a poker run to benefit National Guard family support programs will start at American Legion Post 2 and head to Boulder, Butte, Whitehall, Three Forks, Townsend, and end at Eagles 4040 in East Helena.

All road-legal vehicle types are welcome to participate in the run and must register between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Poker hands cost $10 for those who want to participate. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided along the route. Live music, a raffle, and a silent auction will start after all poker hands are turned in at 6:30 p.m.

Wild West Cowboy Supper for Wild About Cats Rescue and Sanctuary - Clancy, MT - Saturday (6/17) at 5 p.m.

On Saturday night, you can join the Wild About Cats Rescue and Sanctuary for the seventh annual Wild West Cowboy Supper as they look for donations to help fund the organization's neutering and spaying efforts of community cats.

The event features a live auction, door prizes, live music, and a steak dinner. Reservations for the event are required by Thursday, June 15th and tickets cost $50 per person. To learn more about the event or to buy tickets, call 406-439-3106.

Free Fishing Weekend - Saturday (6/17)

All across Montana, in celebration of Father's Day, Montana FWP is holding a free fishing weekend. Though, if you are heading out this weekend, all of the rules and regulations for where you are fishing still apply, so it's recommended that you brush up on the Fish, Wildlife, and Park's rule bookbefore heading out to get a line wet.

That will do it for this week's edition of Out and About, if there's something that you think we missed or something you would like to see next week, please send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.