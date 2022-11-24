Out and About: Pre-Christmas fun and holiday shopping opportunities

HELENA — In this week’s edition of out and about, we’ll take a look at some pre-Christmas fun and holiday shopping opportunities around the Helena area.

Parade of Lights - Downtown Helena, 11/25 at 6 p.m.

It’s pretty much the kickoff of the Christmas Holiday as friends and family gather to enjoy the parade that wraps up with the lighting of “the Guardian of the Gulch.” The parade starts at the intersection of Placer Ave. and Last Chance Gulch and ends at Anchor Park at the top of the Walking Mall. This year’s theme is ‘Oro y Plata’ paying homage to the phrase on Montana’s seal.

A Special Country Christmas Craft Show - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, 11/26 at 9 a.m.

On Saturday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, the eighth annual Country Christmas Craft Show will fire up at 9 a.m.

The event will feature Christmas decor and gifts, handmade goods, vintage goods, direct sales, and much more. The event will also benefit the Tri-county Wolves Special Olympics team.

Admission into the craft show is $4.

Small Business Saturday - Helena, 11/26

And if you’re not quite tuckered out from Black Friday shopping or the craft show on Saturday, there are plenty of small businesses in and around Helena to keep the Christmas shopping going. MTN has compiled a map of small businesses in and around Helena on Google Maps, in honor of 'Small Business Saturday.' If there is one that we missed, please send us an email and we will add it to the list.

Fun Fact: According to the Small Business Administration, over 99% of Montana Businesses are small businesses.

That will do it for this week, if there is an event we missed or something you'd like to see next week, send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.