OUT AND ABOUT: Scapegoat celebrates 50 years, Food truck challenge, Wake the Giant demolition derby

LINCOLN, Mont. — In this week's edition of Out and About, we head to Lincoln where this weekend the Scapegoat Wilderness turns 50 years old.

Scapegoat Wilderness' 50th Anniversary - Friday night and Saturday in Lincoln

At Hooper Park in Lincoln, many will gather to celebrate the Scapegoat Wilderness' 50th anniversary with a slate of food, drinks, live music, guest speakers, a film debut, and much more. The Scapegoat Wilderness was the first community-led wilderness initiative in the country and with this event residents of Lincoln, are once again advocating to conserve its nearby public lands, including an expansion of the Scapegoat’s southern boundary. The events kick off with 'Scapegoat Stories' on Friday at 6 p.m., and continues on Saturday with 'Gateway Hikes' at 8 a.m.

The full schedule of events and more information can be found on the event's webpage.

Helena Kiwanis Club's 'Food Truck Challenge' - Friday night and Saturday at Pioneer Park in Helena

Food trucks, ice cold beverages, live music? What more could you want? Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and Saturday at noon, the Helena Kiwanis club will host its 'Food Truck Challenge' featuring various food trucks and people will be able to vote on their favorite truck in three different categories. Tickets for adults are $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

For the full list of vendors, be sure to check out the Helena Kiwanis Club's website.

Wake the Giant Demolition Derby - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Last Chance Raceway

There’s a fine line between order and mayhem, and the Last Chance Raceway on York road will grab that and use it as the starting line for the first-ever 'Waking the Giant' Demolition Derby. Tickets are $10 with the gates opening at 11 a.m., and engines starting at 1 p.m.

If there's an event you'd like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us all the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.