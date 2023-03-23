Out and About: Spaygetti, Broadwater Elementary turns 130, and Helena ReStore's grand opening

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About, a Helena fundraising staple returns in person, Broadwater Elementary turns 130, and the Habitat Re/Store will hold its grand opening.

Spayghetti - Helena Civic Center - 3/24 at 5 p.m.

The annual ‘Spay-ghetti’ dinner returns in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday at 5 p.m. however, the event is sold out.

There is a waitlist available for the slim chance of getting in, but silent auction items are still up for grabs and donations are still being accepted on the Spayghetti event page.

Broadwater Elementary turns 130 - 3/24 at 1:30 p.m.

This week, Broadwater Elementary school turns 130! On Friday, the school will hold an event to commemorate the day with a specially composed musical piece to share, along with a timeline walk and other activities celebrating the occasion.

Habitat ReStore Grand Opening - 3/25 at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity will be holding its Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting event for its new ReStore location on Sanders Street on the north side of Custer Avenue. The event will be fit with free food, sidewalk sales, and a raffle on Saturday at 10 a.m.

If there’s something you think we missed, or something you’d like to see next week, be sure to email us all the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.