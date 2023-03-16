Out and About: St. Patrick's Day, Retro Day at Great Divide, and Helena Bighorns hockey

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, Saint Patrick's Day takes center stage, Great Divide is throwing it back, and the Helena Bighorns are searching for another Frontier Conference title and Fraser Cup championship bid.

St. Patricks Day - 3/17

We'll get this one out of the way first as Saint Patricks Day takes over the weekend starting on Friday. There are plenty of celebrations to be had in Helena and across the state like the parade in Butte, but if you are planning on enjoying a few adult beverages please plan a sober ride home.

Great Divide's Retro Day Fundraiser - 3/18 at 10 a.m.

Despite warmer temperatures earlier in the week, impressive storms last week and on Wednesday have set up Great Divide to turn on its time machine and go back in time with its annual Retro Day Fundraiser. The fundraiser benefits the volunteer ski patrol with funds going towards training and new equipment that will keep skiers and snowboarders safe. The day will include a raffle, a best-dressed competition, music, and plenty of prizes.

Frontier Division Finals: Helena Bighorns vs. Gillette Wild - 3/17 (and 3/18 if necessary) - 7 p.m.

The Helena Bighorns will be playing for its second straight Frontier Division title and bid to the Fraser Cup Championships against the Gillette Wild. The final series of the Frontier Divison season kicks off in Gillette on Wednesday and will end in Helena on Friday, and Saturday if necessary. Tickets for Friday and Saturday can be purchased in person at Play It Again Sports in Helena or online.

HACF Community Night at On Broadway - 3/20

On Monday, On Broadway will be hosting the Helena Area Community Foundation for a fundraiser where a portion of the proceeds will go to the HACF. HACF will also be holding a silent auction to raise even more money to go back into the community.

If there's an event that you think we missed, feel free to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.