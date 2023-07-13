Out and About: Symphony of the Stars and West Mont's 1st Color Fun Run

HELENA — In this week's Out and About, we take a look at one of the biggest events of the summer in Helena and West Mont's first-ever Color Fun Run.

Symphony Under the Stars - Carroll College - 7/14 and 7/15

One of the largest events of the summer hits Carroll College this weekend when Symphony under the Stars fires up. This year's theme, the Great Ladies of Jazz, will pay tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Ginger Rogers, among others.

Previously, concert-goers would rush down the hill with blankets and canned goods in-tow to lock down their spot for the summer event, but this year attendees will start on the north side of the venue near Nelson Stadium and Carroll College's practice field. More information on changes to spot saving can be found on the event's website.

Blanket placement begins on July 14 at 5 p.m., however, starting at 3 p.m. attendees can make a $5 donation to Scouts BSA members onsite and let the Scouts lay their blanket and canned goods out for them.

The concert starts at 8:30 on July 15th.

West Mont's First Color Fun Run - West Mont Farm and Gardens - 7/15 at 4 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, West Mont's first-ever Color Fun Run takes over their farm off of York Road.

The 1-mile, all-terrain color fun run starts at 4 p.m. and the gates open an hour before. Registration is open to all ages and costs $15. Admission includes one 70-gram color package, but additional color packages may be purchased onsite the day of the event. Parking is free, and all proceeds go to directly support individuals with disabilities.

If there's something that you think we missed or something you would like to see next week, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com