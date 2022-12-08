Out and About: Teddy Bear Toss, Saint Nick meet and greets in Helena

HELENA — In this week's edition of out and about, it's all about the spirit of the holiday season with an opportunity to give back by taking in some hockey and opportunities to meet Santa Claus.

Teddy Bear Toss at Helena Bighorns vs. Butte Cobras - Helena Ice Arena 12/9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Helena Bighorns will be hosting its annual 'teddy bear toss' during its tilt against the Butte Cobras. Whether they are big or small after the Bighorns score their first goal, spectators can toss the bear they brought onto the ice, all teddy bears thrown will be collected and donated to Toys For Tots. Toys for Tots donation bins will also be set up at the Helena Ice Arena as well. General Admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Play It Again Sports or at the door; tickets for students, seniors, or military members are $8 and can only be purchased at the door.

Santa Clause on the Walking Mall - Ten Mile Creek Brewing on 12/10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The clock is ticking to get your Christmas card photo taken and if you've been waiting for Santa Claus to join you, you're in luck. Ol' Saint Nicholas will be at Ten Mile Creek Brewing Company on the Walking Mall in Downtown Helena to see what he should bring your kids for Christmas and to take photos. If you do want a photo with Santa Clause, bring your own phone or camera to take them. A $5-10 donation is requested to help Santa pay for reindeer feed ahead of the long night ahead.

The Golden Age of Santa Claus: 1860s-1910s - Montana Historical Society on 12/10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And if you're interested in learning about the history of Santa Claus, you can spend the day enjoying 40 years of extraordinary Christmas treasure collecting that dates back to the 1860s at the Montana Historical Society. The collection includes everything from antique Christmas to antique prints featuring Saint Nick himself. Mike Smith, the owner of the private collection will be there to answer questions throughout the day.

If there's something that you think we missed for this week's edition or something you'd like to see in next week's edition be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.