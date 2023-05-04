Out and About: Vigilante Day Parade, Gold Rush Days, and Lewis and Clark Caverns

HELENA — If the weather Montana has seen lately, doesn't have you feeling like Summer is just right around the corner, then this edition of out and about should!

Vigilante Day Parade - Downtown Helena - May 5 at 12 p.m.

The Vigilante Day Parade is celebrating its 99th year since its first running in 1924. The route is still the same as in recent years starting at the base of downtown Helena at the intersection of Last Chance Gulch and Helena Ave.

The parade starts at 12 p.m. and will feature over 90 different floats crafted by high schoolers from Helena High and Helena Capital High schools.

Gold Rush Days - Downtown Helena - May 5 through May 7

The parade is also serving as the start of the first-ever Gold Rush Days. The festival will pay homage to Helena's gold rush history and features various events like square dancing, Gold Rush royalty crowning, walking tours, and much more. Events for Gold Rush Days run through Sunday, the full list of events can be found on the Downtown Helena website.

Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park opens - Whitehall

Earlier this week Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park officially opened for the season to guided tours. The park features one of the most decorated limestone caverns in the northwest, filled with stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and helictites. Information on guided tours can be found on the State Park's website.

That will do it for this week's edition of out and about, if there's something you think we missed or something you would like to see next week, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.