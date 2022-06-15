Out and About: Wag and Walk, Free Fishing for Father's Day, Summer Vintage Market

HELENA — If you are looking for fun events the weekend of June 18th, you can find it all in this week's Out and About.

Free Fishing for Father's Day - June 18th - June 19th

Montana law says, each Father’s Day and Mother’s Day, any person may fish without a fishing license as long as they abide by fishing regulations. The two exceptions are paddlefish and bull trout fishing.

Summer Vintage & Maker's Market - June 18th

On Saturday, check out the Civic Center in Helena for the Summer Vintage and Maker's Market, with dozens of vendors will offer handcrafted wares. There will be a gift basket raffle that will benefit the Helena Food Share, live music, and baked goods. The event will go from 9 am until 4 pm.

2nd annual Wag and Walk - June 18th

In Boulder, walk for a cause with the second annual Wag and Walk on Saturday, June 18th. By signing up for the 1-mile or 3-mile walk, you will be supporting the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County to build their vet clinic. It is only 25 dollars, and you get a free t-shirt. It all starts at 10 am at the future home of the animal shelter on Muskrat Lane.