Out and About: Winter Art Walk and Festival, Learn to Curl, and Superbowl Sunday

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About we take a look at the first-ever Winter Art Walk and Festival, a learn-to-curl event from the Last Chance Curling Club and one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Helena Winter Art Walk and Festival - Downtown Helena Walking Mall - 2/10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The first-ever Helena Winter Art Walk and Festival will be taking over downtown Helena starting Feb. 9 and running through Feb. 13. Featuring bingo-type challenges featuring local restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, there's a bit of fun for everyone while supporting downtown businesses.

Included in the festivities will be the Winter Art Walk that runs up and down the Walking Mall in Downtown Helena from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. of Friday fit with food trucks, an ice sculpture and plenty more art to gander at. Full details on all of the fun can be found on the Downtown Helena website.

Learn to Curl - Helena Ice Arena - 2/10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you're looking for a fun reason to play hooky, you can tell your boss or teacher that you had a fever... curling fever that is. The Last Chance Curling Club will be welcoming in curlers of all skill levels to come out and play for a while or even learn how to play the sport. Admission to the event is $10 at the door.

Superbowl Sunday

One of the biggest sporting events of the year will kick off on Sunday featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and be sure to soak it in because it's the last NFL football that we'll be seeing for a long while.

That will do it for this week's edition of Out and About, if there's something you think we missed or something you would like to see next week, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.