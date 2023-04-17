A look at the new Lewis and Clarkade

HELENA — Max Pigman has a unique vision for both his company and the community of Helena as a whole. He founded Lewis & Clark Brewing over two decades ago which has thrived in the Capital City.

During the past few years, The Lewis & Clark Tap Room has completed several expansions with up to 8,000 square feet of space on two levels. They include nationally recognized and seasonal beers, live music, an art gallery, the comedy area, a new and improved "barcade," additional outdoor seating for shows, Vigilante pizza, as well as a technologically advanced golf simulator.

The simulator experience has features such as the auto ball return and tee-up, zero latency, and a hydraulic floor system. Pigman said the new golf simulator cost about $100,000 to install.

Recently, Pigman and his team made a conscious choice to create an innovative “one-stop adult fun-plex destination," according to Pigman.

“Very excited about the future here at Lewis & Clark," stated Pigman.

Pigman also emphasized how this is an adult-only barcade although he is considering adding another section for under-18 gamers.

The grand opening for this Lewis & Clarkade will occur on April 20.

"This will be (something) that people will cherish for years to come," said Pigman.

