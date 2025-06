HELENA — MTN Sports' Jonny Walker teamed up with two-time reigning Class AA state champion Tyler Crum of Helena Capital to learn the craft of javelin throwing.

Watch the video to see how Jonny fared in the second episode of his series, "Out of His League":

Out of His League: Javelin throwing with Helena Capital state champ Tyler Crum

And check out this clip to see what it's like from the javelin's perspective: