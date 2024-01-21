Over 580,000 beds recalled because they can collapse during use

More than 527,000 beds sold at Walmart, Wayfair and Overstock.com are being recalled because they can break, sag or collapse while in use, causing potential injuries.

According to the recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bed’s Indiana-based manufacturer, Home Design, has received 128 reports of the beds breaking and leading to 36 injuries.

The recall covers 527,177 beds of several different upholstered, low-profile models and sizes sold in the U.S. as well as 55,847 sold in Canada.

Consumers with the recalled beds are urged to stop using them immediately and to contact the company for free replacement slats and side rails. Home Design said it is contacting some of the known purchasers directly.

