PAWS Of Chinook is raising money to improve fenced dog run

GREAT FALLS — PAWS Of Chinook is hoping to give dogs more freedom and time outside. The dog rescue group is raising money to add fencing to their outdoor dog run area. Right now, they have one big area, but they’d like to divide the space so more dogs can be outside at one time, for longer.

PAWS Of Chinook director Alissa Hewitt says getting the fence is a matter of safety and security for both dogs and volunteers.

She explained, “If we have dogs that don’t get along with each other, they can still be out and enjoy their time. Right now, our protocol is if we have these dogs that don’t get along or maybe they’re not fixed yet, or whatever reason it is, they can’t go out together. What that does is, we have to rotate. Which means that if you only have an hour to be here, they don’t have as much time as they would."

PAWS Of Chinook hopes to raise $8,000 to cover the cost of fencing, concrete under the fence, and concrete to fix erosion issues along the building.

It’s the biggest fundraising ask from the non-profit since building the shelter in 2006.

People interested in donating money, fencing, concrete, or time can contact Hewitt through the Facebook page , or by phone at 406-357-3316.

They’ll also be hosting events and raffles throughout the summer to raise money.

