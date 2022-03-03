Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Missoula

UPDATE: 9:47 a.m. - March 2, 2022

MISSOULA - An investigation into a Tuesday night fatal accident in downtown Missoula is continuing.

A pedestrian died following the incident that happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. at West Pine and Ryman streets near the Mountain Line Transfer Station.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the accident involved a Mountain Line bus and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased pedestrian was intoxicated, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6281.

(first report: 8:39 p.m. - March 1, 2022)

The Missoula Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened in the area of West Pine and Ryman streets on Tuesday night.

The fatal incident was reported shortly after 6:45 p.m. near the Mountain Line Transfer Station.

MPD spokesperson Lydia Arnold says law enforcement is on the scene investigating the accident.

All involved in the accident are cooperating with the investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

