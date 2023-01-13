This year’s Easter Peeps will come in Dr Pepper and kettle corn flavors

While it’s true we haven’t even made it to Valentine’s Day yet, Peeps Brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and they already have news about this year’s new Easter treats.

Along with returning fan-favorite flavors like cotton candy, fruit punch and their original marshmallow chicks and bunnies, you’ll find three new Peeps flavors on store shelves this Easter: Mike and Ike, Dr Pepper and kettle corn, which is described as both sweet and salty, just like the popcorn.

While the new Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop will be available at retailers nationwide, you’ll only find the Dr Pepper Peeps Chicks at Walmart and the Kettle Corn Marshmallow Chicks at Kroger’s family of stores, which includes Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralph’s and more.

Peeps

Also new is a Peeps Easter Essentials Marshmallow and Jelly Bean Party Pack, which will be available exclusively at Sam’s Club and includes Bunnies, Chicks and jelly beans.

The brand hasn’t yet said when the new flavors will show up in stores, only that it will be “launching its Easter candy collection earlier than ever,” according to a press release.

Returning Peeps flavors include Party Cake, Sour Watermelon and cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales, which are bright red and were new in 2021. Experts suggest taking sugar to help absorb the oil-based capsaicin in spicy food, so a crossover with Peeps might make the hot candies more palatable for those who don’t like the heat.

If you’re simply not ready to think about Easter just yet, Valentine’s Day goodies are arriving in stores now so you can get a sweet treat fix that way instead.

You’ll find everything from heart-shaped Ding Dongs and strawberry Donettes to Funfetti Valentine’s cake mix plus frosting and more. For an extra decadent treat, Hostess also has Strawberry Cheesecake Baby Bundts cakes, which are miniature cakes baked with real strawberries and topped with a tangy cheesecake-flavored drizzle.

The Baby Bundts packaging features a dedicated section for personalization to share a message with your special Valentine. The cakes are available in grocery stores nationwide and on major retailer sites.

Hostess

Will you be having some Valentine’s Day treats first or are you ready to move right to Easter?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.