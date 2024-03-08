Pentagon finds no evidence of extraterrestrial activity or coverups

A 63-page report by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which reviews government records of "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAP, says it found no evidence of UFOs or extraterrestrials visiting Earth.

AARO refuted the persistent narrative that the government is hiding information and material from an extraterrestrial spacecraft that crashed into Earth, saying its investigation found no such evidence.

"To date, AARO has found no verifiable evidence for claims that the U.S. government and private companies have access to or have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology. Also, AARO has found no evidence that any U.S. government investigation, academic-sponsored research, or official review panel has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Ryder said the investigation concluded that all sightings "were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification."

Ryder emphasized that the investigation was conducted without "any particular pre-conceived conclusion or hypothesis" and was committed to reaching conclusions with "verifiable evidence."

To compile its report, the AARO reviewed all investigatory efforts since 1945, researched classified and unclassified archives and collaborated with Intelligence Community and DOD officials. It also conducted interviews with individuals claiming to have witnessed extraterrestrial activity.

Ahead of the report's release, Tim Phillips, AARO's acting director, told reporters that individuals who previously worked for the U.S. military or government, whose claims were dispelled in the report, had originally stepped forward with information "without malice or any effort to mislead the public," according to ABC News.

"Many have sincerely misinterpreted real events, or mistaken sensitive U.S. programs for which they were not cleared as having been related to UAP or extraterrestrial exploitation," Phillips said.

Despite the findings, skepticism is still expected.

Public interest in extraterrestrial activity is more prevalent than ever, with an increase in sightings, claims and government mistrust.

The report believes the media and television have also contributed to public belief in aliens.

"The proliferation of television programs, books, movies, and the vast amount of internet and social media content centered on UAP-related topics most likely has influenced the public conversation on this topic, and reinforced these beliefs within some sections of the population," said the report.

With careful language, the report said its goal was not to sway public opinion, but rather to use a scientific approach to probing past investigative efforts and claims.

