People are loving Typology’s Glow Drops—and they’re back in stock

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s never a bad time to enhance your skin’s glow. Glowing skin appears healthy, radiant and moisturized — and it makes you look and feel more attractive.

If you haven’t heard already, French-based skincare company Typology’s Illuminating Vitamin C Glow Drops are perking up parched skin and winning over hearts all around the globe, one pearly-finished complexion at a time. The illuminating vegan product, which adds a sheer radiance through light-reflecting minerals, sold out just two weeks after it dropped in late 2022. Then, it apparently established a 9,000-plus person waitlist.

Infused with vitamin C and aloe vera, Typology’s Glow Drops can be used to brighten up foundations, skin tints and BB creams, but they can also be used with moisturizer alone. People like how the product makes their skin look fresh and natural without feeling overdone.

The company claims the liquid concentrate will provide an immediate glow and keeps your skin radiant over time. It recommends mixing the product with your moisturizer or a tinted serum, and not going to bed with makeup on (which is a practice dermatologists have long warned against).

Watch the glow drops work their magic on TikTok beauty reviewer @rudiberry’s video below.

Thankfully, this complexion-enhancing luminous potion is back in stock on the retailer’s website for $30.40 and is suitable for all complexions. It’s not currently sold anywhere else. Note that you can get free shipping if you order more than $60 worth of product, and you qualify for a free gift once you’ve purchased items worth $85.

However, these aren’t the only glow drops on the market. Here are two others you might want to try.

These glow drops from the Glow Recipe Store create a dewy appeal without using any glitter, pearl or mica. Offering hydration through niacinamide, vitamin C, amino acids, moringa seed oil and hyaluronic acid, they can be used with or without foundation or creamy blush. The company refers to it as a “Skincare + Makeup Primer Hybrid” product. With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and more than 3,300 global ratings, this $33 bottle is currently rated as Amazon’s Choice for “glow+drops.”

Reviewer Debbie Shannon Avila liked how it gave her a glass-like glow.

“Tried this product out after seeing it on TikTok, my daughter and I loved this product We are waiting for the bigger bottle to come in today!” she said. “It smells great. It feels great. & after a couple of weeks I wasn’t even wearing foundation anymore that’s how good are skin looked ! Definitely give it a try!”

This Wet n Wild buildable liquid highlighter comes in five medium-coverage shades for a multidimensional shimmer, yet it’s also jam-packed with good-for-you ingredients like murumuru seed butter, grapeseed oil and vitamin E. This highlighter averages 4.1 stars out of 5 stars with more than 4,170 global ratings. It sells for $5.99 but you can get it for $5.09 if you Subscribe and Save; there’s also a 20% off coupon on your first delivery right now if you pick that option.

User KD found it to be exactly what she was looking for.

“This is lovely UNDER my light foundation!! Also use it more liberally in the evening if going out to a bar-type thing where it’s a little dark,” they said. “Absolutely gives me that glow!!”

Could your skincare routine benefit from a little pearlescent pick-me-up? If so, you might want to try out one of these glow-enhancing products for yourself.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.