LOLO — We have been following the story of Adam Wulf of Lolo and his giant 700 pound pumpkin.

So we thought we would share with you what has become of the giant gourd.

Wulf managed to — with quite a bit of work — get the big pumpkin carved up and show off for Halloween.

Check out the photos of the final product below!

Adam Wulf

And below are some before photos.

Katie Miller/MTN News

