This pizza is topped with all your favorite bar foods

There’s nothing quite like greasy, fried food after a night out at the bar. Now, for a limited time, you have a chance to get all your favorite bar snacks on top of a pizza.

Tombstone’s new “Bar Snacks” pizza is designed to honor the brand’s roots. Tombstone was created in a Wisconsin bar nearly 65 years ago, and this pizza includes pretty much everything you’d order at your favorite dive bar.

The pizza is topped with shredded cheese, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, fried onions and spicy jalapeno slices, plus nacho cheese.

Tombstone

You won’t be able to grab the pizza at your local grocery store, though. The only way to get it is to sign up on Tombstone’s website for a chance to win one. Simply fill out the form now through Aug. 11 at midnight with your name and email address. If you win, the pizza will be shipped free directly to your door.

Tombstone is giving away 125 pizzas, so your odds of winning one depend on how many people enter the sweepstakes. There is a limit of one entry per person, per email address. If your entry is chosen at random, you will be notified of your pizza delivery on or around Aug. 14. It’ll take six to eight weeks to actually arrive.

MORE: The Best Pizza Stone

While this appears to be the first bar snack-inspired pizza, there have been some other treats influenced by similar food items, including Miller High Life beer-infused chocolates.

They’re no longer available, but the chocolates were flavored like other bar snacks including grilled cheese, chicken wings, pretzel pralines, peanuts, popcorn and sweet potato fries.

If you prefer, you can have foods flavored with alcohol instead of bar snacks. Häagen-Dazs has a line of boozy ice cream flavors.

Flavors that are still in stores nationwide include Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Rum Raisin, Bourbon Praline Pecan and Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle.

Would you like to try Tombstone’s new Bar Snacks pizza?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.