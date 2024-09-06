Harris campaign more than doubles Trump's August campaign donations

As the campaigns head into the final two months ahead of November's presidential election, polls are showing essentially a toss-up between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Given how close polls are showing this year's presidential election, campaign dollars could be a key factor in the election.

On Friday, Harris' campaign said it raised $361 million in August, more than doubling Trump's August haul of $130 million. Additionally, Harris enters the final two months of the campaign with more money on hand than her rival. Her campaign had $404 million on hand at the end of August, compared to $295 million for the Trump campaign.

RELATED STORY | ABC sets mic policies and other rules for next week's presidential debate

Both campaigns said they were largely funded by small donors.

Trump's campaign said that 98% of his donations were under $200. Harris' campaign said 95% of her contributions were under $200.

Harris' campaign said she had 3 million people donate to the campaign in August, with 1.3 million donors making their first donation this cycle.

The Harris campaign said it intends to use its dollars to fund 312 campaign offices throughout the U.S., filling them with 2,000 total staffers. Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July, Harris has amassed $615 million in contributions.

"In just a short time, Vice President Harris’ candidacy has galvanized a history-making, broad, and diverse coalition – with the type of enthusiasm, energy, and grit that wins close elections,” said Harris-Walz 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez. “As we enter the final stretch of this election, we’re making sure every hard-earned dollar goes to winning over the voters who will decide this election."

RELATED STORY | Historian who predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections makes his 2024 pick

The Trump campaign said its August fundraising haul exceeded expectations.

“With Republicans united and a growing number of Independents and disaffected Democrats crossing partisan lines, the Trump-Vance campaign has momentum for the final stretch of the race. These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump’s America First movement back to the White House so we can undo the terrible failures of Harris and Biden," said Brian Hughes, Trump campaign senior adviser.