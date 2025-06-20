Man charged after allegedly trying to run a congressman off Ohio interstate

Feras S. Hamdan, a 36-year-old Ohio man, turned himself in to police after Rep. Max Miller reported that someone had threatened him and his family and made antisemitic slurs on an Ohio highway.

Republican U.S. Rep. Max Miller claimed he was run off Interstate 90 by a man waving a Palestinian flag. Miller reported the incident to the Rocky River Police, located just a few miles west of Cleveland.

On Friday, the Rocky River Police announced that Hamdan was arrested for aggravated menacing after turning himself in. He is awaiting a court appearance, officials said.

"Some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn't get my attention, to show me a Palestinian flag, not to mention death to Israel, death to me, that he wanted to kill me and my family," Miller said in a video posted on X.

Capitol Police, tasked with overseeing security for members of Congress, said it deployed agents to the region and worked with local police to locate Hamdan.

“In less than 24 hours, the USCP received notification of a threat against a member of Congress, had boots on the ground, collaborated with the local police department, and the suspect in the case was arrested that same evening,” said Acting Chief Sean Gallagher. “This case is a prime example of the USCP’s stance towards threats against our elected officials. We will continue to have a zero-tolerance policy.”

The incident comes less than a week after a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives and her husband were killed, while a member of the state's Senate and his wife were wounded in what officials called a politically motivated attack. The attack prompted Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic leader, to urge Capitol Police to increase security for members of Congress.

