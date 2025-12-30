Countless new rules across 50 states. Here are some of the new laws coming in 2026

Tourists celebrating the new year in Hawaii could become the first to be taxed to address the consequences of climate change.

In Utah, people who party too heartily — and get caught driving drunk — could be among the first to have their driver's licenses striped red with the label: "No Alcohol Sale."

And motorists in Georgia could become the first to display their patriotism via the stylings of President Donald Trump with a special "America First" vehicle license plate.

The first of the year brings with it a variety of new state laws, including some that appear to contain first-of-their-kind policies, programs or procedures.

Here's a look at some of the new laws taking effect:

The first tourism tax for the earth

Many cities and states impose special taxes on hotel stays and vacation rentals. Hawaii will become the first state to hike its tourist lodging tax specifically to help cope with the effects of a changing climate.

State officials hope to use the proceeds from the additional 0.75% daily room rate tax for projects like replenishing sand on eroding beaches or removing invasive grasses similar to those that fueled a deadly wildfire on Maui in August 2023. Officials estimate the so-called "Green Fee" will generate nearly $100 million annually.

"As an island chain, Hawaii cannot wait for the next disaster to hit before taking action. We must build resiliency now," Democratic Gov. Josh Green said while signing the legislation earlier this past year.

`ID please' — no matter your age

Utah's already strict alcohol laws are getting even stricter. As part of a new law intended to keep alcohol away from some people convicted of drunken driving, restaurants and bars will be required to check the identification of every customer, regardless of age, before serving or selling them alcohol.

People convicted of "extreme driving under the influence" — defined as a blood alcohol content of at least 0.16% or one of several other factors — must surrender their driver's licenses. Any replacement ID will bear a prominent red stripe on the front alongside the words, "No Alcohol Sale." Judges also will have the discretion to impose the restriction for lesser offenses, and anyone wanting to shun booze can voluntarily obtain a red-striped ID.

"While this isn't completely bulletproof in terms of ensuring that somebody that's alcohol-restricted isn't going to drink, it just makes it more difficult for them," said Republican state Rep. Steve Eliason, sponsor of the legislation.

State-branded insulin for sale

California is targeting high prescription drug prices by getting into the business itself. It will become the first state to sell affordable insulin under its own label.

The sales come nearly three years after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with the nonprofit Civica to sell state-branded generic drugs at lower prices. The "CalRx" brand of insulin pens will be available at a recommended price of $11 per pen, or a maximum of $55 for a five-pack.

Newsom also signed legislation this past year that will require large health insurers to start capping insulin copayments at $35 per month.

Increases to the minimum wage

An annual inflationary adjustment will raise Washington's statewide minimum wage to $17.13 an hour, making it the first state to exceed the $17 threshold. Others aren't too far behind. The statewide minimum wage will rise to $16.94 an hour in Connecticut and $16.90 and California.

Some cities will have even higher minimum wages. The rate will rise to $21.30 an hour in Seattle and $21.65 in its suburb of Tukwila, Washington.

At least a dozen states will have minimum wages of $15 or more, including new rates set by voter-approved ballot measures in Missouri and Nebraska. By contrast, 20 other states still follow the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

In Virginia, minimum wage will increase to $12.77 per hour, according to the Scripps News Group station in Richmond.

On the roads

New specialty vehicle license plates in Georgia will display an image of the American flag with the words "America First." The plate will cost $90 the first year and $55 to renew, compared to $20 yearly for a standard license plate.

The new license plate gives people an opportunity to "show your support for President Trump and his movement with every mile you drive," said Republican state Sen. Steve Gooch, who sponsored the legislation.

"No other state has passed it," Gooch said. But "I predict other states will copy our legislation next year."

Jeff Amy/AP A rendering of Georgia's new America First license plate, which becomes available Jan. 1, 2026, is shown at the Georgia Capitol, in Atlanta, April 2, 2025.

Several other states also are introducing new patriotic license plates timed to the nation's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Michigan will have a new red, white and blue license plate. South Carolina will have a liberty flag plate with the words, "Where the Revolutionary War Was Won." Pennsylvania got a head start on the celebration earlier this year, printing a "Let Freedom Ring" license plate featuring the Liberty Bell.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, a newly-passed house bill will require car insurance companies to include the replacement cost of a car seat or other restraint system in the vehicle at the time of a crash, according to the Scripps News Group station in Denver.

SNAP bans on sodas and more

Starting Thursday, Americans in five states who get government help paying for groceries will see new restrictions on soda, candy and other foods they can buy with those benefits.

Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and West Virginia are the first of at least 18 states to enact waivers prohibiting the purchase of certain foods through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

It’s part of a push by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to urge states to strip foods regarded as unhealthy from the $100 billion federal program -- long known as food stamps -- that serves 42 million Americans.

The efforts are aimed at reducing chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes associated with sweetened drinks and other treats, a key goal of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again effort.

For the animals

In Colorado, bison are now classified as wildlife, meaning hunting one is illegal unless authorized by rule of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, according to the Scripps News Group station in Denver.

It will not be illegal for cat owners to have their cats declawed in California, according to the Scripps News Group station in San Diego.

Looking out for the little ones

If a family pays an application, deposit or wait list fee but is not enrolled in a childcare program within six months, the fee is now refundable in Colorado. Childcare programs may charge a deposit fee to secure a child's spot in the program, but it must go toward covering part of the child's program tuition, according to the Scripps News Group station in Denver.

Baby food safety will be strengthened with a ban on products containing toxic heavy metals like lead or arsenic that exceed FDA limits in Virginia. Manufacturers must test their products at least once monthly and post results online, according to the Scripps News Group station in Richmond.

Changes to gun laws

Gun show promoters in Colorado will now have to submit a security plan to area law enforcement. That plan must include liability insurance, security measures in place and the prohibition of anyone under 18 years old from entering the gun show without a guardian present, according to the Scripps News Group station in Denver.

