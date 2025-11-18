State Department approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department says it will approve the potential sale of upgraded Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.
In a release on Tuesday, the State Department said it will green-light a proposed sale of upgraded Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the statement read.
The total value of the sale is estimated at $105 million.
The release noted that the sale of missiles would not negatively affect U.S. defense readiness.
