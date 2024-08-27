Harris and Walz will sit for a joint interview with CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will hold a joint interview on CNN on Thursday, the outlet said this week. CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash will interview the candidates at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

It will be the first such news interview from the Harris campaign since she gained President Biden's endorsement in July. Harris was the party's candidate for more than a month without committing to a news interview, which drew criticism from former President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as from other Republicans.

The only interviews Harris has taped so far were with social media creators at the Democratic National Convention, where the party embraced the reach of relatively new media outlets like TikTok and Twitch.

RELATED STORY | Trump reaffirms plan to hold debate with Harris Sept. 10

The more traditional spotlight, meanwhile, is expected to continue on Sept. 10, when Harris and Trump are scheduled to meet for a debate broadcast on ABC News.

Trump on Tuesday said he planned to go forward with the debate, just a day after he suggested he might back out. The two campaigns have traded criticism over whether microphones will be muted while they take turns responding to moderators.