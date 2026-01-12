1,000 Border Patrol officers heading to Minneapolis amid tensions over fatal shooting of Renee Good

An additional 1,000 Border Patrol officers are heading to Minneapolis, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The deployment comes as protesters and leaders in the Democratic-led city have pressured federal agents to leave the area.

President Donald Trump first ramped up the federal presence in December, largely to target the Somali community in Minneapolis, amid fraud allegations.

Tensions erupted last week when a federal agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, during an immigration operation.

The Department of Homeland Security has taken a public position that the shooting was in self-defense and posted videos it says support that claim. So far, no evidence has emerged that definitively shows whether Good intentionally struck the agent with her vehicle.

