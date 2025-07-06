'Alligator Alcatraz' 2.0: Second migrant detention center planned in Florida Everglades

Florida’s first migrant detention and deportation facility — dubbed Alligator Alcatraz — has officially opened deep in the Everglades, drawing applause from Republicans and sharp condemnation from Democrats and environmental advocates.

The facility opened last Tuesday with a presidential visit and shortly after began receiving detainees.

The temporary facility, with a capacity of up to 3,000 detainees, was fast-tracked into existence just weeks after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier pitched the idea. He insisted that detainees will be treated fairly and processed swiftly.

“We'll make sure people get the necessary due process,” Uthmeier said. “We'll get them in, get them out.”

But that reassurance hasn't quelled growing criticism. Democrats in the Florida Senate, House, and congressional delegation have voiced strong objections, especially over environmental and human rights concerns.

“Florida’s River of Grass is no place for a prison,” lawmakers wrote in a joint letter calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to shut the facility down.

“We urge you to immediately reverse course, halt construction activity, and fully withdraw the proposal to establish any detention facility at the Dade-Collier site,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, in the letter. “We further request that you commit to a transparent and science-based environmental review process for any future development plans affecting the Everglades region.”

Uthmeier responded to questions about pollution and waste management, saying, “A lot of the resources are being brought in and out when it comes to food, sewage, etc. Nothing's going into the Everglades.”

Meanwhile, roughly 400 miles north, Florida is preparing to break ground on a second facility at Camp Blanding, a Florida National Guard base. State Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said construction could begin as soon as the week following the holiday weekend.

“I would say, right after our wonderful Independence Day, we will be starting construction near that facility,” Guthrie said.

“You have another big runway there too,” added Uthmeier.

Once complete, Camp Blanding could house an additional 2,000 detainees, bringing the state’s total detention capacity to 5,000.

Despite protests and petitions circulating statewide, Governor DeSantis and the Trump administration have remained firm in their support.

The state is reportedly covering over $450 million to build the facilities, but DeSantis has stated that the federal government may ultimately reimburse those costs.

