Buffalo mayor blames Border Patrol for death of vulnerable man released in cold

The Buffalo Police Department announced that 56-year-old Nurul Amin Shah Alam, who was previously reported missing, was found dead. Police reported Shah Alam was missing earlier this week and said he was last seen near the intersection of Niagara Street and Ontario Street.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan suggested that U.S. Customs and Border Protection dropped the 56-year-old off in the cold. It's reported to the police that Shah Alam was dropped off at a Tim Hortons in Buffalo, near where he had previously lived. His attorney reported him missing on Sunday.

"The preventable death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam is deeply disturbing and a dereliction of duty by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection," Ryan said. "A vulnerable man — nearly blind and unable to speak English — was left alone on a cold winter night with no known attempt to leave him in a safe, secure location. That decision from U.S. Customs and Border Protection was unprofessional and inhumane.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection must answer for how and why this happened. Buffalo is a city that welcomes refugees and believes government should protect human dignity, not endanger it. U.S. Customs and Border Protection failed that basic standard."

On Wednesday, police said officers responded to a dead body call at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Shah Alam was identified by the Erie County Medical Examiner and his family was notified.

According to police, the Erie County Medical Examiner conducted a full autopsy and the cause of death was health-related in nature. Exposure and homicide have been ruled out. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to his death.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said Sham Alam was booked into a county jail on Feb. 16 after being arrested by Buffalo Police. The Sheriff's Office said it had notified CBP of Sham Alam's pending release on Feb. 19.

"U.S. Border Patrol arrived at the Holding Center prior to the finalization of Mr. Shah Alam's release from Erie County Sheriff's Office custody. We did not delay - nor do we ever delay - the release process based on a detainer," county officials said.

The Investigative Post first reported on Shah Alam's disappearance on Tuesday. We have learned that he came to the U.S. as a refugee from Burma, and he is partially blind and speaks limited English.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Shah Alam was arrested a year ago and issued a statement detailing a timeline of events.

February 2025: Shah Alam was arrested following an incident in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood that resulted in minor injuries to two Buffalo Police officers. He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on February 16, 2025, and was held on bail set at $25,000 cash or bond. A federal immigration detainer was issued after his arrest.

He was later indicted by a grand jury on felony assault, burglary and criminal mischief charges.

June 2025: At his arraignment on the indictment in June 2025, his bail was modified to $5,000 cash or bond. He continued to be held on bail as the case proceeded to trial.

"Following a careful review of the facts and discussions with his defense counsel, I exercised my prosecutorial discretion to offer a reduced plea in the interest of justice," Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane said. "My decision was the result of a comprehensive evaluation of his conduct, criminal history, acceptance of responsibility, medical condition, time served in pre-trial custody, and the proposed resolution. I also considered the significant collateral consequences that would result from a felony conviction - including mandatory deportation. The police officers and another complainant were advised of the plea offer and would have the opportunity to be heard by the judge at the time of sentencing.

"It is the primary objective of this office to ensure accountability, protect public safety, and promote fair and equitable outcomes. In this matter, the reduced disposition appropriately held the defendant accountable for the crime while avoiding a penalty that would be unduly harsh and disproportionate to the offense."

February 9, 2026: Shah Alam pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal trespass. His bail was continued at $5,000 cash or bond and the matter was scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

"At the time of the plea, it was our understanding and agreement with defense counsel that he would remain in custody on bail while pending sentence," Keane said. "Our office was not aware of his release until yesterday. We have been informed that the federal immigration detainer remained in place at the time his bond was posted on Thursday, February 19, 2026. My office will move to dismiss the charges upon receipt of his death certificate.

"As the District Attorney, I want to protect the safety of everyone in our community. My office will continue our review of this matter to determine whether any lessons can be learned to help prevent future tragedies. My thoughts remain the family and friends of Mr. Shah Alam as they grieve his passing.”

