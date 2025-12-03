Homeland Security targets migrants in New Orleans enforcement push

The Department of Homeland Security said it launched a “law enforcement operation” at a New Orleans church, claiming the site housed people in the United States illegally.

DHS said migrants were able to remain at the church because city policy limits arrests at places of worship. The policy has drawn criticism from state and federal Republican lawmakers, who argue the city must cooperate in enforcing immigration laws.

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick told The Associated Press last month that immigration is generally considered a civil, not criminal, matter. She said the city’s policy does not conflict with state or federal law.

Homeland Security countered that migrants with criminal histories have been allowed to go free, though the agency did not cite specific examples of violent individuals who were released.

“It is asinine that these monsters were released back onto New Orleans streets to commit more crimes and create more victims,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “Catahoula Crunch targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto and rape. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people.”

Earlier this week, officials announced that 250 Border Patrol agents would be sent to New Orleans to enforce immigration laws.

In an interview with Scripps News, Jordan Bridges, organizing director for the New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice, expressed concern about the impact on the city’s immigrant community.

“New Orleans is a beautiful city that has a history of resistance,” Bridges said. “And so, I’m seeing exactly that.”

“I can tell you that groups are organizing,” he added. “I can tell you that individuals who are directly impacted are organizing.”